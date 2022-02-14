State Musical Theater performs in Iran

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The State Academic Musical Theater has taken part in the 40th anniversary Fajr International Theater Festival in Iran.

The play “In one breath” based on the work by contemporary Azerbaijani author Samir Gulamov was shown with great success on the stage of the Central City Theater of Tehran.

The production is dedicated to the Great Victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War and the memory of martyrs. It tells about the heroes of the Karabakh war. The fate of the mother runs like a red thread, who is waiting for her son from the front and believes that he will soon return to his father's house with victory.

Before the show, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizade stressed that the participation of the Azerbaijani theater group in the international festival is another bridge of culture between the countries.

The Ambassador praised the heroism of the brave soldiers of Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic War.

At the end of the performance, the audience greeted the creative team with a standing ovation. The theater team included Honored Artist Nakhida Orujova, actors Gulnara Abdullayeva, Guljakhan Salamova, Amrakh Dadashov, Nazrin Ismayilzade, Samira Gulamova, Samedzade Khasieva, Ali Kerimov and Gabil Gozalov.

Next, the audience enjoyed a solo performance "Shy girl" based on the story of the Russian classic Fyodor Dostoevsky.

The performance staged by People's Artist Jannet Selimova with the participation of Honored Artist Shovga Huseynov is a story about great love ruined by pride, an attempt to find an answer to the eternal, "damned" question: how a tragic experience becomes the basis of a person's spiritual rebirth and makes him stronger and more humane.

The author of the idea and the artistic director of the productions is the director of the theater, Ph.D. in art history, Honored Art Worker Aligismat Lalayev.

Founded in 1982, Fajr International Film Festival (FIFF) is Iran’s largest annual film festival held in Tehran. It is an event that celebrates cultural exchange, displays creative achievements of highly acclaimed cineastes and pays tribute to quality local and international films.

Since its establishment, Fajr International Film Festival has played a vital role in the development of the Iranian Cinema. Every year, veteran directors and new filmmakers devotedly present their works in the festival.