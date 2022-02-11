Culture Ministry announces play competition

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Ministry is pleased to announced a play competition dedicated to the Year of Shusha in Azerbaijan.

There are no age restrictions for participation in the contest. Everyone can submit his work no later than September 1, 2022.

The winner of the competition will be awarded a cash prize in the amount of 2,000 manat ($1,17). His play will be staged in the theater for the state budget.

Each author is allowed to join the contest with only one work.

Participants should provide information about themselves, a copy of their identity card, and contact numbers to [email protected]. For more information, please visit the Culture Ministry's website.

Shusha is a symbol of the history and culture of Azerbaijan, a strategically important point on the way to Khankendi, the largest city in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the republic.

In 2021, Shusha city was declared Azerbaijan's cultural capital. The city has historically been one of the country's most important centers of historical, cultural, socio-political life. Shusha was liberated from Armenian occupation during the Second Karabakh War in 2020.

After liberation, major cultural events were held in Shusha, including the Khari Bulbul Music Festival, the Vagif Poetry Days and the Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

Last year, the Khari Bulbul Music Festival once again welcomed talented musicians in Shusha.

On the first day, the audience was delighted by the traditional music of different peoples living in Azerbaijan.

The concert themed "Multiculturalism in Azerbaijani music" conveyed the message to the whole world that everyone, regardless of nationality or religion, has a single homeland.

Furthermore, the Vagif Poetry Days were held for the first time in the poet's native city after its liberation from Armenia's three-decade occupation.

Until 1991, the cultural event was held annually in Azerbaijan on national leader Heydar Aliyev's relevant instructions.

The Vagif Poetry Days 2021 united folk poets, mugham singers and many other cultural figures.

Next, Azerbaijan's cultural capital hosted a gala concert within the 13th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The tradition of celebrating the great composer's birthday as a holiday was laid by eminent conductor Niyazi, who used to celebrate this day each year after Uzeyir Hajibayli's death.

The Azerbaijani State Song and Dance Ensemble performed at the concert under the baton of People's Artist Aghaverdi Pashayev.

For young talents, a new program "Youth echoes of the art of Uzeyir" was presented as part of the festival.

This year, the city also gets ready to host some of the greatest cultural events.