Young artists captivate with stunning art pieces

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Around 40 young artists have showcased their stunning art pieces at Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The exhibition timed to the National Youth Day was co-organized by the Culture Ministry, Heydar Aliyev Palace and the State Art Gallery within the "United by Culture" project.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Palace Ramil Gasimov stressed that the state has created all necessary conditions to encourage young people's talents.

Numerous projects and creative programs are being implemented in the country.

In his speech, Ramil Gasimov praised Azerbaijan's youth activity in public life. Azerbaijani youth plays a major role in social, humanitarian, cultural, economic and political activities.

Director of the State Art Gallery Galib Gasimov noted that the exhibition aims at revealing young talents and encouraging them to take part in various cultural and art projects.

Honored Artist, doctor of Philosophy in Art History Ziyadkhan Aliyev spoke about the art styles used by the artists.

Next, the guests of the event viewed forty works of art presented at the exhibition.

In their paintings, young artists reflect their vision of the world, highest hopes and aspirations.

The exhibition aroused great interest among the viewers.