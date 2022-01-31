Italian composer's work premiered in Baku

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time, Saverio Mercadante's Flute Concerto has sounded in Baku.

The State Chamber Orchestra performed a music piece under the baton of the People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.

The orchestra also pleased the audience with musc by Musa Mirzoyev, Jean Sibelius, Albert Roussel, etc.

The soloist of the concert flute performer Nijat Mammadov left no one indifferent.

Notably, the State Chamber Orchestra was founded by Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev in 1964.

Nazim Rzayev directed the Orchestra until 1992 since its foundation.

The orchestra toured different cities of Russia, as well as former Czechoslovakia, Poland, Tunis, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey during this period.

The orchestra generally performs works of Azerbaijani composers and premiered works by Western European and Russian composers.

The ASCO also performed at the concerts dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Independence of Azerbaijan organized in Berlin, Paris and Rome in 2011.

Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra participated at the Azerbaijani Culture Days conducted in Beijing in May 2011, as well as at the 2nd Ramatuelle International Classical Music Festival organized in France in July 2011.