Mugham Center hosts New Year concert

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Cadenza chamber orchestra has performed a New Year concert at International Mugham Center.

The concert titled "Joke and Dance" featured works of the classics of world and Azerbaijani music, including Joseph Haydn, Dmitry Shostakovich, Johann Strauss, Gara Garayev, John Cage and Olivier Messiaen.

Spectacular concert aroused great interest among the audience.

Founded in 2016, Cadenza orchestra aims at preserving the traditions of modern musical performance in Azerbaijan and developing the traditions of modern musical ensembles created in the country.

The artistic director of the orchestra is the composer Turkar Gasimzade.

Since its foundation, Cadenza chamber orchestra has successfully performed at republican and international festivals.

The orchestra conducts musical and educational events in cities and regions, where it performs compositions related to all periods of the music history.