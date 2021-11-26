Culture Minister meets Greek Ambassador

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Nikolaos Piperigos have discussed issues of mutual interest.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Anar Karimov expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties. He praised favorable opportunities for further expansion of cultural ties.

The meeting discussed cooperation based on specific projects, cinematography, archeology, restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural monuments, especially in the liberated territories.

The Culture Minister stressed the importance of identifying areas of mutual interest and expanding partnership with interagency and international organizations.

The Greek Ambassador thanked for the reception and expressed his views on the development of action plans for the further development of cultural ties.

Earlier, the Culture Minister has hosted a series of meetings aimed at the expansion of Azerbaijan's international cultural cooperation.

He met with Croatian Culture and Media Minister Nina Obuljen Korzinek to discuss prospects of cooperation.

The sides stressed the importance of diversifying the book industry, inter-publishing cooperation with Azerbaijan, as well as strengthening the field of translation.

The Croatian Culture Minister also expressed readiness to share the experience of Croatian specialists in the restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Anar Karimov praised Croatia's support for Azerbaijan in demining and reconstruction of the liberated territories.

The two countries will also continue to work closely on a number of projects in the field of energy and IT in near future.

At the meeting with Czech ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert, Karimov stressed the high level of bilateral ties between the two countries. He spoke about the existence of favorable opportunities for further development and expansion of these relations in various areas, including culture.

The culture minister expressed the need for the protection of cultural heritage, the development of film and music industries.

Karimov also met Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) Secretary-General Altai Efendiyev.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation within the organization.

The culture minister named GUAM a major platform for the development of lasting peace and regional cooperation, as well as the connection between the East and the West.

He pointed out that the organization also plays the role of a cultural corridor, and cooperation between the member countries will be further developed by strengthening the project-oriented activities.

Karimov informed the GUAM secretary-general about the "Peace for Culture" platform initiated by the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

Altai Efendiyev, in turn, said that the GUAM secretariat has always supported the deepening of relations with member states. He stressed the need for further broadening and deepening partnership between GUAM member states.

At the meeting with the Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri, Karimov pointed out the high level of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The minister drew attention to the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, favorable opportunities for further cooperation.