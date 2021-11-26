Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expands ties with Poland

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has paid a working visit to Poland

The visit focuses on strengthening cooperation between the Foundation and the country and preserving the material and cultural heritage of the Turkic national minorities living in Poland - Tatars and Karaites.

During her visit to Poland, Gunay Afandiyeva met with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova and the Turksih Ambassador Cengiz Kamil Firat.

The sides discussed the importance of strengthening relations between the Turkic-speaking peoples, as well as the impact of the steps to be taken in this direction on the development of the culture of the Turkic world.

Gunay Afandiyeva also met with students of the University of Warsaw studying the Azerbaijani language and teachers of the faculty of Turkology functioning there.

During her visit to university, she informed the students about the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation which carries out activities for the promotion and protection of cultural values of the Turkic world.

President of the Foundation talked with students and professors about the centuries-old history, rich heritage of the Turkic people.

The meeting participants stressed the importance of future joint events and projects for expanding ties.

Initiated in 2012, Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on preservation of Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third countries.

The Foundation provides assistance in the protection, study and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects and programs. It carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

Cooperation Council of the Turkic Speaking States (CCTSS) is an intergovernmental organization, which aims at promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic Speaking States.

The organization was established by the Nakhchivan Agreement, which was signed at the Turkic Summit in 2009.

In order to fulfill the objectives and tasks of the CCTSS, the organization has been divided into the following structures: Council of Heads of States; Council of Foreign Ministers, Senior Officials Committee, Council of Elders, Secretariat, Coordination Committee, Representation Office of the Turkic Council in Budapest.