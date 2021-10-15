Azerbaijan to expand int'l cultural partnerships

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Culture Minister Anar Karimov has hosted a series of meetings aimed at the expansion of Azerbaijan's international cultural cooperation.

At the meeting with Czech ambassador to Azerbaijan Milan Ekert, Karimov stressed the high level of bilateral ties between the two countries. He spoke about the existence of favorable opportunities for further development and expansion of these relations in various areas, including culture.

The culture minister expressed the need for the protection of cultural heritage, the development of film and music industries.

He stressed the importance of using the experience of professionals from the Czech Republic in the restoration of our historical monuments in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Karimov invited the Czech ambassador to join the "Peace for Culture" campaign aimed at protecting cultural heritage through peace and strengthening international peace systems.

Ekert thanked the Azerbaijani culture minister for the reception.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's jazz traditions, the ambassador emphasized the importance of translating great poet Nizami's into Czech within the Year of Nizami.

He also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the restoration of historical heritage in Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the future development prospects between the two countries, the diplomat expressed confidence that successful results will be achieved.

Karimov also met Organization for Democracy and Economic Development (GUAM) Secretary-General Altai Efendiyev.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation within the organization.

The culture minister named GUAM a major platform for the development of lasting peace and regional cooperation, as well as the connection between the East and the West.

He pointed out that the organization also plays the role of a cultural corridor, and cooperation between the member countries will be further developed by strengthening the project-oriented activities.

Karimov informed the GUAM secretary-general about the "Peace for Culture" platform initiated by the Azerbaijani Culture Ministry.

Altai Efendiyev, in turn, said that the GUAM secretariat has always supported the deepening of relations with member states. He stressed the need for further broadening and deepening partnership between GUAM member states.

At the meeting with the Italian ambassador to Azerbaijan Claudio Taffuri, Karimov pointed out the high level of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Italy.

The minister drew attention to the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, favorable opportunities for further cooperation.

The Italian ambassador was informed about the study of the Italian experience in various areas, including the restoration of cultural heritage.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the ambassador Claudio Taffuri said that Azerbaijan and Italy are friendly and strategic partners.

Speaking about the future development prospects between the two countries, the diplomat expressed confidence that successful results will be achieved in the future.

The meeting continued with a discussion of issues of mutual interest.