Azerbaijan's delicious cuisine presented in Uzbekistan

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's delicious cuisine has been presented as part of the 13th Tashkent International Film Festival "Pearl of the Silk Road".

The heads and employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, culinary experts from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, etc. attended the event, Azertag reported.

A culinary expert Nigar Amirbayova project showed the guests how to cook mouthwatering dolma.

It should be noted that Amirbayova heads the virtual project Diyar.az, aimed at promoting Azerbaijani cuisine.

Designed for both local and foreign audiences, this digital platform offers both traditional and forgotten recipes.

Nigar Amirbayova is a member of the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association. She is a holder of the Chef's Cup and the Association's culinary certificate.

Next, Amirbayova made presentations on Azerbaijani national cuisine in Turkey, Arab countries, Europe and Latin America.

The participants praised Nigar Amirbayova's presentation and stressed the importance of the event in promoting Azerbaijani cuisine.

Speeches were made on the similarities and differences between Azerbaijani and Uzbek cuisine.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev and head of the Association of Chefs of Uzbekistan Akbar Umarov praised the master classes, noting the rich traditions of Azerbaijani national cuisine. Umarov presented Nigar Amirbayova with a unique publication on Uzbek traditional cuisine.

The event was followed by a concert with participation of the Uzbek music group O'zbegim Yoshlari, Azerbaijani musicians Ilham Abdullayev as well as Diana Hajiyeva, who represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2017.