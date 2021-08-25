Russian singer pays tribute to Muslim Magomayev

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Russian singer Pyotr Zakharov has paid tribute to Azerbaijan's legendary singer Muslim Magomayev.

During the concert, Pyotr Zakharov captivated the audience with the songs from Magomayev's repertoire.

He was accompanied by the Ulyanovsk State Academic Symphony Orchestra "Gubernatorsky".

Muslim Magomayev became famous around the USSR at the age of 19 after his brilliant performance at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow. He became known in Europe after a successful performance at the Youth Festival in Helsinki, Finland.

A very important stage in mastering his vocal skills even further was his training in the La Scala Opera Theatre in the 1960s.

At the age of 30, Magomayev was one of the youngest recipients of the highest artistic title, People's Artist of the USSR. He also received numerous awards for his contribution to opera and popular music in the Soviet Union.

The legendary singer also wrote songs, film soundtracks and music for theatre performances. In addition, he played in films and acted as a host in television and radio broadcasts. He also loved to paint pictures but called it his hobby.

In his later life, Magomayev struggled with a serious heart condition. In 1998, Magomayev officially ended his musical career and gave only a few performances together with his wife.

One of the greatest singers of the 20th century died of heart failure in Moscow on October 25, 2008, and was laid to rest in Baku.