Yusif Eyvazov to perform at gala concert in Moscow

Opera singer, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov will perform at the concert timed to the birthday of the Russian opera diva Anna Netrebko.

The gala concert will take place in the State Kremlin Palace on September 18, bringing together outstanding public and cultural figures, including People's Artist of Azerbaijan, opera singer Elchin Azizov, People's Artists of Russia, pianist Denis Matsuyev, Honored Artist of Russia, opera singer Ildar Abdrazakov and many others.

In addition, Spanish singer and conductor Placido Domingo and Italian opera diva Cecilia Bartoli will also take part in the concert.

Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century.

She has been identified by the journal Musical America as "a genuine superstar for the 21st century" and was named 'Musician of the Year' in 2008.

The Russian operatic soprano was awarded the State Prize of the Russian Federation. Time magazine placed her on its Time 100 list in 2007.

Netrebko was named the best singer in 2017 at the International Opera Awards in London. In July 2017, Russian opera singer Anna Netrebko took the lead in the list of Russian top-earning musicians, according to Forbes Magazine.

Known for his beautiful voice, People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov is a regular guest at the world’s leading opera houses. His name is included in the book "The Best Tenors of the World".