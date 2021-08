Mugham Center joins int'l festival

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center is taking part in an international festival organized by TURKSOY in Budapest.

The festival timed to the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Turkic-speaking countries brings together participants from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

During the festival, International Mugham Center has presented a fascinating program aimed at promoting Azerbaijan's musical legacy.

The large-scale event features photo exhibitions and a series of master classes.

Notably, the International Mugham Center is actively expanding international ties with cultural institutions.

The International Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Yunus Emre Institute.

The sides discussed issues of expanding activities and prepared a joint action plan between the International Mugham Center and cultural centers and music schools operating in Turkey.

The Mugham Center also reached an agreement with the Federal Directorate of Music and Festival Programs ROSCONCERT.

The document was signed within the framework of cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan in the field of culture and art in 2021–2023.

The agreement is aimed at organizing humanitarian and educational projects within the framework of cultural exchange.

In January, the Mugham Center expanded ties with the Polish Baltic Philharmonic and agreed on holding joint cultural projects and concerts in the post-pandemic period.

Moreover, the Mugham Center has recently signed a memorandum on joint cooperation with Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The document was signed with the aim of developing cooperation and strengthening relations in the field of culture and art, promoting national spiritual values ??and cultural heritage, preparing new joint projects, holding events, festivals and meetings.

A working group will be created for this purpose. All necessary measures will be taken for implementing joint projects as well as work aimed at the creative development of the younger generation.

The Mugham Center is currently working on a plan for the development of various cultural events, lectures and online projects aimed at promoting mugham and national music.