National film director joins Diaspora Int'l l Short Film Festival

Azerbaijani film director Fehruz Shamiyev has been included in the jury of the Diaspora International Short Film Festival to be held on August 27-29 in Turkey.

Primary objectives of this festival include hosting in Turkey the filmmakers of diaspora communities, especially the young today but outstanding and influential of the future; establishing positive bonds both among themselves and with filmmakers in Turkey; leading talented young people to art through cinema and providing them new opportunities.

The festival aims at bringing a new perspective to the culture and art life not only in Turkey, but also diasporas and the countries where diaspora communities live in by revealing the unifying power of cinema and art on societies.

Diaspora International Short Film Festival 2021 will feature short films that show the life and work of the diaspora in different countries. The films will cover topics such as multiculturalism, social tolerance and much more.

Notably, Fehruz Shamiyev is the director of the Baku International Short Films Festival.

Since 2004, the festival serves as a platform for award-winning and successful films at Cannes, Venice, Berlin Film Festivals and the Oscar.

Each year, the most interesting films among more than 1,500 films sent from different countries are selected and included in the program of the festival.