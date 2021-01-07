"My Little Prince" to be screened in Taiwan

By Laman Ismayilova

"My Little Prince" animated film by Azanfilm studio has been nominated for the 12th Hsin-Yi Children’s Animation Awards Film Festival to be held in Taiwan on January 16-24.

Founded in 2009, the festival aims at encouraging animators and filmmakers to create animated stories for young audiences.

The festival aims at improving both the quality of short films targeted at children.

"My Little Prince" film was inspired by the works of young artist Maryam Alakbarli, dedicated to the novel with the same name.

Maryam Alakbarli has nearly 30 works inspired by the French writer Antoine de Saint-Exupery’s work "The Little Prince".

These paintings were demonstrated in a number of prestigious exhibition halls. The animated film was created under the influence of these works.

A very talented creative team worked on the animated film, including director Arif Maharramov, scriptwriter Iman Ismayil, art director Elchin Efendiyev, designer Amil Guliyev, composer Azer Hajiaskarli and producer Mushfig Khatamov.

The film was successfully screened in Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan, Russia and Bangladesh.

The animated film won the prize at the 8th Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival in the Bright Future category.

"The Little Prince" has captured the hearts of readers around the world since 1943. The novella is the most famous work of the French aristocrat, writer, poet, and pioneering aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupery. The tale was inspired by his experiences in the French Air Force.

After the outbreak of the World War II, Saint-Exupery escaped to North America. Despite personal upheavals and failing health, he produced almost half of the writings for which he would be remembered, including a tender tale of loneliness, friendship, love and loss in the form of a young prince visiting Earth.

Since its first publication, the novella was adapted to numerous art forms and media, including audio recordings, radio plays, live stage, film, television, ballet, and opera.