Rashad Mehdiyev shares his thoughts about artist's role in society

The Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has launched a virtual project "Artinterview" aimed at promoting national artists.

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, Honorary Academician of the Russian Imperial Academy of Arts Rashad Mehdiyev took part in the new project.

Rashad Mehdiyev shared his thoughts about the artist's role in society, creativity and other topics.

Rashad Mehdiyev inherited his love for art from his father, a prominent artist Rafik Mehdiyev. He spent a lot of time watching his father's works.

Mehdiyev graduated from the Baku Art College and Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Art. He also entered the Turkish University of Memar Sinan.

The artist has held more than 20 solo exhibitions abroad and participated in various international symposiums and festivals

He is the first Azerbaijani artist whose exhibition took place in the European Office of the UN in Vienna (2006).

In 2002, Mehdiyev won "Canaqqalanin gozyashlari" contest organized by TURKSOY in Turkey.

The artist's works are stored in private collections. His paintings have been successfully showcased in many European countries.

Now Rashad Mehdiyev shares his art secrets with young artists. He is currently a head teacher at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts and a doctor of philosophy in Art History.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

