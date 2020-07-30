Institute of Manuscripts to mark 70th anniversary

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Founded in 1950, the Institute of Manuscripts stores rich and rare collection of manuscripts covering all fields of the medieval sciences - medicine and astronomy, mathematics and mineralogy, poetics and philosophy, theology and law, grammar, history and geography, prose and poetry in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Arabic, Persian and other languages.

The institute will mark its 70th anniversary this October. First Vice-President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Isa Habibayli will oversee the implementation of the decision signed on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the institute.

It treasures one of the richest book treasures in the world, preserves unique manuscript collections in Azerbaijani, Turkish, Arabic, Persian and other languages .

The institute also keeps personal documents, old printed books, microfilms, photographs and other materials of prominent Azerbaijani figures of science and literature who lived in the 19th-20th centuries.

There are more than 40,000 materials were collected in the Institute of Manuscripts. The oldest manuscript in the Institute of Manuscripts is Surah An-Nisa written on parchment in the 9th century.

Dozens of books, monographs and scientific articles are regularly published by the institute. Every year, the institute's workers are taking part in prestigious scientific events in the country and abroad. Moreover, the institute holds numerous exhibitions for its visitors.

For instance, manuscripts of famous Azerbaijani poetesses were displayed at Institute early in March.

The exposition features manuscripts and archival photographs of ten poetesses. The exhibition aroused great interest among viewers.

The activity of the institute has always been in the focus of local and foreign specialists. The institute is regularly visited by local and foreign guests.

The Institute of Manuscripts is working on the digitization of manuscript monuments in accordance with world standards. In addition, an electronic catalog of manuscripts and an e-library are also available at the institute.

Throughout its activity, the Institute of Manuscripts has established scientific relations with authoritative foreign libraries and scientific centers, and cooperation in this direction continues.

The Institute of Manuscripts is a member of the International Association of Islamic Manuscripts at the Cambridge University and the International Society of Manuscripts.

In 2005 and 2017, four unique manuscripts preserved at the institute were included in the register of the UNESCO World Memory Program. The institute annually publishes 3 collections ("Philological issues", "Manuscripts do not burn", "Scientific works").







