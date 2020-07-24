New portal for music schools launched in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Main Cultural Department has launched a new educational portal (musiqi.edu.az).

The main goal is to simplify the admission of schoolchildren to children's music schools and art centers as well as to promote virtual learning system by using the latest modern technologies.

Here parents can register by choosing the nearest children's music school and art school in Baku, where they teach the specialties they are interested in. After the successful completion of registration, the system determines a code for each student.

The database system which includes children's music schools and art schools in Baku will be also provided in near future.

Social network users have a chance to get acquainted with a huge database of tutorials, features of musical instruments and the schedule of lessons.

It will also be possible to learn about the successes achieved by schools in the academic year, latest news and get information about republican local and international music contest.