Carpet Museum holds excursion for children with disabilities

Laman Ismayilova



An excursion to the National Carpet Museum has been organised for children with disabilities and their parents.

The children are involved in the social rehabilitation program at the Sabunchu Social Services Centre, under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population's Social Services Agency.

The main goal of the excursion titled "The Magical Touch of History – Carpet Patterns" was to support the integration of children with disabilities into society, enhance their worldview, and increase their knowledge about Azerbaijan's rich culture, as well as its high national-spiritual and cultural values.

The children got the opportunity to closely explore the museum's exhibits, various displays, classic carpet examples from different regions of Azerbaijan, as well as the essential raw materials and tools used for carpet making.

During the excursion, the participants were able to watch the carpet weaving process live, learn more about our country's rich carpet weaving traditions and history, and find answers to any questions they had.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.