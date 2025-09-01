Trend News Agency celebrates 30 years as leading force in Azerbaijani media

By Nazrin Abdul



Launched during one of the most critical and sensitive periods in Azerbaijan’s history, Trend International News Agency is today marking its 30th anniversary as a pioneering institution in the country's media landscape. Known for its broad scope of activity and commitment to journalistic excellence, Trend has evolved into a school of journalism, shaping generations of media professionals.

Azernews reports, these sentiments were expressed in a congratulatory message from the Azerbaijan Press Council, recognizing the agency's three-decade milestone.

“Among the alumni of this school are many prominent individuals who have made their mark not only in journalism but also across various sectors of public life,” the statement said.

The Press Council emphasized that Trend has played a special role in aligning journalistic professionalism with public interest, setting a high standard in the industry.

“Not every news agency is able to preserve its legacy and position over time. Trend has succeeded in doing so while also adapting to the demands of the modern media environment. It has become a trusted and recognizable media brand for Azerbaijan on the global stage, known for its credibility and influence.”

One of the agency’s defining strengths, the message highlighted, is its multifaceted international media cooperation, which has significantly contributed to the global dissemination of accurate information about Azerbaijan.

Members of the Press Council’s Executive Board extended their warmest congratulations to the leadership and entire team at Trend, wishing them continued creativity and professional success.

“We are confident that this respected media organization will achieve even greater success in the future, continue to spotlight Azerbaijan’s growing accomplishments, and reach new heights in the global information space,” the message concluded.

With 30 years of experience, Trend remains one of the leading news agencies in Azerbaijan, now cited and relied upon in approximately 63 countries worldwide. In addition to its extensive global reach, Trend is also a member of - and in some cases, represented on the governing bodies of - some of the world’s most prestigious media organizations.