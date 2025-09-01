Azerbaijani poet elected as President of Turkic World Women Poets Union

At the initiative of the Turkish Literature Foundation, the "Turkic World Women Poets Union" has been established, comprising women representing each country of the Turkic world. Azerbaijani poet Khuraman Muradova, a member of the Writers' Unions of Azerbaijan and Turkiye and an honorary professor at Tashkent State University named after Alisher Navoi, has been elected as the president of the union, Azernews reports citing Azertag.

The decision to establish the "Turkic World Women Poets Union" was made during the "1st Turkic World Nicosia Poetry Evenings" held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus from August 1 to 4 this year.

The event discussed the role of women poets in the future of the Turkic world.

Inci Okumu? from Turkiye and Leyla ?erif Emin from North Macedonia have been appointed as vice-presidents of the union, chaired by the Azerbaijani poet, while Aysel Khanlarqizi from Azerbaijan has been appointed as the secretary-general.

The main objectives of the union are to promote the creative works of women poets from the Turkic world, build literary and cultural bridges, support young poets, and strengthen unity and solidarity across the Turkic world through poetry.

The organization, which will bring together women poets of the Turkic world, is expected to take significant steps in developing literary and cultural ties among our peoples, strengthening connections among Turkic world women, enhancing friendship and solidarity, and playing important roles in organizing large-scale events in Turkic states.