"Steppe Man" film named best at international festivals

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

"The Steppe Man" (Cholchu), a film by Shamil Aliyev, has been awarded at international festivals in Great Britain, Singapore and India.

The film was named " Best Feature Film" at Falcon International Film Festival (UK), Rosebud International Film Festival (India), Panjim International Film Festival (India) and World Film Carnival (Singapore).

"The Steppe Man" also won prizes in nominations "Best Director", "Best Producer" at Panjim International Film Festival for April-July months.

The film "The Steppe Man" was produced in 2012 at the Azerbaijanfilm studio by order of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The film has been screened at 37 international film festivals.

The film tells a story of a young steppe man who lives in remoteness from the city, closely tied to nature. His father teaches him the subtleties of life in the steppe. Soon after his father's death the young man meets a girl from a city. Their meeting becomes a new page in his life, a step to a big life unfamiliar to him before.

"The Steppe Man" was selected as the Azerbaijani entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 86th Academy Awards.

The scriptwriter of the film is Vidadi Gasanov, the director of photography is Rafig Guliyev, art directors are Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Halil Aminov, the composer is Rauf Aliyev, and producers are Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.