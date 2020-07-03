"The Masked Singer" show reaches Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

American reality singing competition "The Masked Singer" show has finally reached Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) signed an agreement with the British Fremantle, which has a license to adapt the show.

For those of you not familiar with the premise, "The Masked Singer" is an American reality singing competition that premiered on Fox on January 2, 2019. It is the first non-Asian adaptation of the Masked Singer franchise which features 12 celebrities singing covers of famous songs while wearing dazzling costumes and face masks.

The performer with the fewest votes each episode is eliminated and reveals their identity.