Azerbaijan joins session of UNESCO Executive Board

By Laman Ismayilova

The 209th session of the UNESCO Executive Board has been held in a virtual format.

The session discussed the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on UNESCO's programs and activities.

Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, Ambassador Anar Karimov addressed the event.

In his speech, Karimov provided insight into Azerbaijan's contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He also presented Azerbaijan`s statement as a chair of the Non-Aligned Movement.

"Azerbaijan takes the floor in its capacity of Chair of NAM Group UNESCO chapter to express the concerns of NAM member states related to COVID-19 pandemic that affected not only our health, but also the vital elements of our social life. The NAM strongly believes that at these challenging times for humanity, a global response based on unity, solidarity and renewed multilateral cooperation is needed more than ever to fight the growing tendencies of inequality, racism, discrimination, stereotyping and prejudices, as well as unilateral coercive measures against NAM Member States in violation of the UN Charter and international law," said Karimov.

"The Online Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on 4 May, as well as the meeting of health ministers of NAM member states on May 20 were organized by the initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan with a view to consolidate our efforts to help countries in mobilizing resources and implementing adequate measures to address the adverse impacts of COVID19. The NAM welcomes UNESCO’s prompt reaction to address the challenges, including disruption of educational and cultural institutions around the world and to find solutions for the future postpandemic period. However, the NAM believes that these initiatives should be conducted in close consultations with the Member States, without deviating from rules and procedures of Governing Bodies of UNESCO," he added.

Notably, Azerbaijan became member of UNESCO on June 3 1992, after restoration of its independence. In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijan's cultural sites have been included into UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000, while since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve also listed among these heritages.

Sheki, a significant city at the crossroads of the historic Silk Roads was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized Azerbaijan's dolma as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, presented jointly by Azerbaijan and Iran, was also inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

UNESCO also celebrated the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi and the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan last year.



