Lachin City Day to be celebrated with great splendor

By Laman Ismayilova



The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, in collaboration with the Office of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin District, will celebrate Lachin City Day on August 26 for the third time.

The celebration will be held with great grandeur. The event will be attended by Lachin returnees, as well as officials, cultural figures, and other guests.

In addition, a spectacular concert program will be presented with the participation of Azerbaijan's renowned artists and performing groups.

As is known, the year 2025 is especially significant for Lachin city.

According to the decision of the CIS Humanitarian Cooperation Council dated October 8, 2024, Lachin will carry out the mission of "CIS Cultural Capital" this year.