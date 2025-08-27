Yusif Mirza's personal exhibition opens in Lachin

By Laman Ismayilova



The first solo exhibition of renowned artist Yusif Mirza, titled "31 Years Later", has opened at the Yurd Gallery in Lachin.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, other ministry representatives, cultural and public figures, and residents of the Lachin district.

The works presented at the exhibition reflect the artist's creative journey, which began with the "Lachin Sketches" and, for many years, was marked by a longing for his native land. Today, his inspiration is drawn from the revival of the liberated territories.

The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to intimately experience the nature and art of Lachin, and the spirit of Garabagh.

Through the power of art, Yusif Mirza's works build a majestic bridge between our history and the present.

Speaking to journalists, Yusif Mirza expressed great pride in the opening of his exhibition in Lachin.

"This exhibition presents both the Lachin I envisioned and dreamed of during the occupation, and the Lachin that has been reborn after liberation," he said.

The exhibition "31 Years Later" will be open until August 29.