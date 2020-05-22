Mugham Center holds virtual lecture

By Azernews





By Laman ?smayilova

International Mugham Center continues to hold virtual lectures on traditional music instruments.

During the lecture held in the Center recently, the head of the Research Laboratory on Improving traditional musical instruments under Azerbaijan National Conservatory, provided insight into Azerbaijani string music instrument shahrud.

Shahrud is classified as a "short-necked lute." This music instrument was widely played until the 16th century.

Shahrud is a music instrument similar to rud, but larger in size. It has 5 pairs of strings and sounds one octave below than rud,

The instrument created in the 9th century was restored and improved in the 14th century by Abdulgadir Maraghi.

The next evolution of the instrument occurred thanks to Mammadali Mammadov in the research laboratory. Today it is included in the exposition "Ancient Musical Instruments" at the International Mugham Center.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Center successfully implements cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", "Evenings of mugham music", etc.



