Azerbaijani, Turkish opera singers thrill music lovers

As a universal language, music has once again united Azerbaijani and Turkish opera singers.

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, the leading soloist of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Samir Jafarov and the soloist of the Izmir State Opera and Ballet Theater (Turkey) Levent Gunduz pleased their music fans with another joint performance.

The vocalists performed Askar’s song from Uzeyir Hajibeyli`s "The Cloth Peddler" operetta.

"The Cloth Peddler" tells the love story of young Aska, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing - a wife. Tradition does not allow him to choose his own bride.

The vocalists were accompanied by the Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, director of the State Chamber Orchestra Nargiz Aliyeva.

Earlier, the opera singers brilliantly performed "Duke's Song" from G. Verdi`s "Rigoletto" opera as part of the project "Bizi birl??dir?n m?d?niyy?t " (United by Culture), co-organized by the Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Medeniyyet TV.

The tune has been used in popular culture for a long time and for many occasions and purposes.