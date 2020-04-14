Mugham Center launches online lectures

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

International Mugham Center has launched online lectures about famous mugham singers, whose busts adorn the lobby of the Center.

The lectures provide insight into life and work of such prominent mugham singers as Bulbuljan, Meshadi Mammad Farzaliyev,Seyid Shushinsky, as well as tar musician Mirza Faraj Rzayev. The project aroused great interest.

The lectures about prominent mugham singers will continue.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Center successfully implements cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", "Evenings of mugham music", etc.