Reknown art critic presents country`s most famous architectural gems

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has presented a video project, featuring reknown architect and art critic Elchin Aliyev.

As part of the project, Elchin Aliyev and his children delighted readers with a fairy tale from his book "Magic Monuments of Azerbaijan".

Notably, "Magic Monuments of Azerbaijan" is the first children's publication in the history of Azerbaijan about the country`s architectural monuments.

In the book, Elchin Aliyev describes Azerbaijan`s most famous architectural gems. The book is illustrated by talented artist Nusrat Hajiyev.

For more information, please visit the museum`s Facebook.

From 1988 till the collapse of the USSR, Elchin Aliyev had been Chairman of the South-Caucasian Section, the USSR Society of Young Architects.

His professional membership includes the Azerbaijan Union of Architects (from 1989), Board thereof, and the Azerbaijan Union of Designers (from 1998).

The reknown architect has developed and implemented more than 70 architectural and design projects. He is the author of 14 books and 140 scientific articles in the field of architecture, design and town planning.

His projects have been awarded in Russia, Iran, the US, Turkey, France, Germany and Georgia.

The Azerbaijan Union of Architects has repeatedly recognized Elchin T.Aliyev the best architect in the country. He was awarded the “Honorary Gold Badge” of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects.

He has also been awarded Diplomas and Letters-of-Gratitude by foreign national unions of architects and designers, the International Association of Unions of Architects, Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, and other governmental, public and international organisations.

From 2012 to 2017 he worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects. He is a member of the Commission on work with youth of the International Union of Architects.

Currently Elchin Aliyev is the President of the Baku Architectural Club. He is Professor of Western University in Baku.