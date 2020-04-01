National Library offers online reading options

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Library is temporarily closed to prevent the spread of COV?D-19.

Despite the temporary building closure, the library will continue to provide the maximum level of services and informational resources through online.

The following online services are active for readers: bibliographic survey; ordering documents and electronic delivery; virtual exhibition; methodical service (for libraries). In a virtual library, readers have access to thousands of electronic resources.

The Mirza Fatali Akhundov National Library is a central state library of Azerbaijan. The library`s fa?ades feature the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and several others.

Founded in 1922, the library houses books, printed materials, newspapers, maps, dissertations and various records.

The hall has been provided with alphabetical catalogs of the books in different languages. The rare books, as well as the books about Azerbaijan covering the period until 1920 are stored in the rare book and library museum.