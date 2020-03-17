Baku to host Int'l Watercolor Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Caspian Waves International Watercolor Festival will be held in Baku on June 2-5.

The festival is timed to the Republic Day, which is celebrated annually on May 28.

The art project aims to promote watercolor painting, showing the country's rich culture, historical monuments and nature through the watercolor art works.

The event co-organized by the Cultural Ministry, Azerbaijan Artists Union, the State Painting Gallery, IWS Azerbaijan (local branch of the International Watercolor Society – IWS Globe) and Khatai Art Gallery.

All local and foreign artist older than 18 years can join the festival. The painting should be mainly done in watercolor techniques (90 percent). All paintings should be original and should not be copies of other artists’ art works. Each participant may submit up to 3 paintings, but only 1 of them will be selected for exhibiting. Participation in the festival is free. Artworks will be selected online.

Artworks should be posted online in Facebook group:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/FestBaku/ during March 5 – April 15, 2020.

Please, note your full name, country, name of artwork, techniques, size and email address.

Digital representation: JPEG file 300 dpi, 3-4 Mb.

The list of authors of selected artworks will be announced on April 20.

Photos of selected artworks and completed questionnaires should be sent to xsm.2016@mail.ru during April 20-25.

Moreover, please send the original paintings via any post service to the following address till May 5: AZ1025 Azerbaijan, Baku, 62 Khojaly Ave, Khatai Art Center.

Paintings will be exhibited in Baku, Azerbaijan. Their authors will reach the next stage. The winners will be selected and announced by jury.

Photo references will be published on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/groups/FestBaku/

Please write the names of the photographers.

Workshops and plain-airs will be also organized during the festival. The catalog will be prepared as well.

After the closing the ceremony, the artworks from exhibition will be sent together with the catalog back to the artists. The winning artworks will remain in the Fund of the Khatai Art Gallery.

The artists who exhibited their painting are welcome to take a live part in the festival, paying arrival and accommodation themselves.

Notably, if artist sells his painting during the exhibition, he will be charged 25 percent commission.

The best artist will be rewarded with 500 €, while the winners of the second and third places will get 300€ and 200€ respectively.

The winners in special nominations will get 100€.Diplomas and certificates will be presented as well.