World-famous opera singers to perform in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater will present Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece, "La Boheme" on February 22.

The theater invited famous opera singers to the main roles: the leading soloist of the Ukrainian National Opera, Honored artist of Ukraine Tatyana Ganina (Mimi), the lead soloist of the Odessa National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the laureate of international vocal competitions Eduard Martinyuk (Rudolfo) and the soloist of the Belarus National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist of Belarus Vladimir Gromov (Marseille).

They will share the same stage with People’s artists of Azerbaijan Ali Asgarov, Akram Poladov, Honored Artists Inara Babayeva, Tural Aghasiyev, Aliakhmad Ibrahimov and others.

The opera will be conducted by the People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor Yalchin Adigozalov.

“La Boheme” is composed by Giacomo Puccini to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, based on Scènes de la vie de bohème by Henri Murger.The world premiere of the opera was held in Turin on February 1896. Since then, La boheme has become part of the standard Italian opera repertory and is one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide.