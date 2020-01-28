Mugham music captivates listeners

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been held at International Mugham Center on January 25 as part of "Mugham Eveninings".

At the evening, famous mugham singers Kamil Nabiyev, Miralam Miralamov and Nisbet Sadraeva amazed the audience with fascinating mugham music.

Azerbaijan's music treasury, mughams such as Chakhargakh, Segah, Muhalif and Hijaz were presented at the concert.

It should be noted that the International Mugam Center implements a number of projects aimed at promoting Azerbaijani national music such as "Mugham Eveninings".

The audience has already enjoyed seven main mughams, as well as folk songs and tasnifs.

With centuries-old history, the Azerbaijani mugham, a treasury of the world music, continues to amaze the music lovers.

This unique kind of music is based on the rich philosophical and literary ground.

One of the most valuable monuments of the material and spiritual culture of the nation contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah (are especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun and three collateral kinds - shahnaz, sarendj, chargah in some other form.