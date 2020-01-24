Azerbaijani carpets to be exhibited at UNESCO's Headquarters

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Undiscovered: New motives in Azerbaijan carpetry" will open at UNESCO's Headquarters in Paris on January 29.

The exhibition will reflect different aspects of Azerbaijan's tapestry history, focusing mainly on the historical and cultural heritage of the carpets produced by the Sheki Carpet School.

The event is co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France.

During the opening ceremony, a documentary video will tell the story of the exhibition project and of the city of Sheki.

The project will also reflect the motifs of the famous Chaki Khans Palace, built in the 18th century, which represents the masterpiece of Qajar-style architecture.

The event will be open to the general public until February 4, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., upon presentation of an ID card.

Notably, the exhibition "Undiscovered: New motives in Azerbaijan carpetry" was presented for the first time in 2019 as part of the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in the French city of Cannes.

Thanks to the care of the country, on November 10, 2010, the Azerbaijani carpet art was included into the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO.

Unique Azerbaijani carpets are well-known all over the world for their quality and high artistic value. Besides, amazing and fantastic carpets of Azerbaijan represent a real mystery, leading one inside the fairy tales full of majestic feelings.

The Land of Fire has seven carpet producing regions including Baku, Shirvan, Guba, Tabriz, Karabakh, Ganja and Gazakh and each of them had its own technology, typical patterns and colors.

Colorful Karabakh carpets, which are classified in four groups, represent a fabulous symphony of the most delicate shades of the amazing Karabakh nature.

Karabakh carpets still retain their glory, featuring in many prestigious international auctions, estimated at tens of thousands of dollars. Samples of the Karabakh carpet weaving as cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, kept in major museums, including the Louvre, Hermitage, and adorn the Vatican and the White House.