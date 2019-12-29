Azerbaijan, Tatarstan eye cooperaion in museum field

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The Old City Museum Center has signed an agreement on bilateral cooperation with the Kazan Kremlin Historic-Architectural and Art museum-Reserve.

The contract implies cooperation in the field of exchange of experience between specialists in museum filed, holding of exhibitions, round tables and seminars.

The document was signed by the director of the Old City Museum Center Amina Malikova and the Kazan Kremlin Historic-Architectural and Art museum-Reserve Zilya Valeeva.

The Cultural Minister of Tatarstan Irada Ayupova took part in the ceremony.

At the meeting, the Minister noted that the Kazan Kremlin was built in the 10-11th centuries.

In 2000, the Kazan Kremlin, like the Old City , was included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The Old City Museum Center is a structural division of the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The Centre is open to the public with the legendary Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex that witnessed a thousand-years old history, Gala State Historical -Ethnographic Reserve Museum, Siratagli (arched -shaped) Religious–Architectural Complex that never loses its sanctity as the centuries passed, and Beyler Mosque that unites the time and the people with the feeling of love to humanity.

The Museum Center aims to introduce its own rich history, diverse culture and homeland Azerbaijan to all over the world.

The Kazan Kremlin is the medieval fortress with a regular planning and building system of the 16th-19th centuries, with revealed archaeological fragments of fortifications and structures of the llth-12th centuries. It includes several historically shaped architectural-archaeological complexes: this is the complex of fortification structures, the Kul Sharif mosque, the Governor's House with Syuyumbike tower, the Annunciation Cathedral with Consistory and Bishop's House, Public Offices and much more.







