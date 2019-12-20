Musica Viva orchestra captivates audience

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Musica Viva Moscow Chamber Orchestra has performed a spectacular concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The orchestra's artistic director and conductor Alexander Rudin (cello), Alexey Volodin (piano) and Andrey Ershov (trumpet) delighted the audience with music pieces by such world-famous composers as W.A. Mozart, J.S.Bach, A. Arensky and D.Shostakovich.

The Orchestra’s performance of "Arazbari", work of Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, was warmly welcomed by the audience.

Founded in 1978, Musica Viva orchestra is a universal musical group performing in various genres. The orchestra’s repertoire ranges from West-European and Russian music of the 17th-18th centuries to the pieces composed in late 20th century.

Musica Viva was the first in Russia to perform some music pieces composed by R.Schumann, J.Ch.Bach, C.P.E.Bach, A.Salieri; J.-M.Kraus, I.Pleyel and revived a lot of compositions of Russian composers A.Gretchaninov, N., A. and I. Tcherepnins, other.

Over the past 10 years, Musica Viva has been successfully implementing large projects.

Musica Viva is a regular participant in international music festivals. The orchestra has successfully performed in Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, China, Finland, France, India, Spain, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Taiwan, Turkey and Japan.

Alexander Rudin is a People’s Artist of Russia, a State Prize laureate, a world-famous cellist, conductor, collaborating with symphony and chamber orchestras. His repertoire covers both famous and never before performed works created over 400 years for cello.

Alexey Volodin is one of the most talented representatives of the Russian piano school, who has exceptional technical skills. He is a laureate of various international competitions.

Andrey Ershov is an extremely talented trumpeter. He is a soloist of the Stanislavski and Nemirovich-Danchenko Moscow Academic Music Theater.



