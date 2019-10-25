Zombie invasion of renewed “CinemaPlus” [PHOTO/VIDEO]

The renewed premium cinema theatre “28 Mall CinemaPlus” held the extraordinary screening of anticipated film “Zombieland: Double Tap”.

The event was attended by show business stars, journalists, bloggers, entrepreneurs and executives of large organizations and the guests entertained by DJ, enjoyed delicious buffet, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, photographer and videographer.

The show program itself consisted musical performance, Zombie squad, the artist, who was presenting to guests their funny caricatures. The lobby of cinema theatre was decorated in the style of film, also there was present the decoration of upcoming Halloween holiday.

The second film will show to viewers the new character with negative personality traits.

This villain will become the central figure of entire movie. As the story unfolds, Tallahassee will face a dangerous enemy, fighting fiercely with him most of the time in order to maintain the established order in society. But Tallahassee didn’t expect to be fought back and now he needs to think of something special and extraordinary in order to overpower the opponent.

Director: Ruben Fleischer.

Starring: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Luke Wilson and Avan Jogia.

“CinemaPlus” is always ready to please you with the best premieres in cinema history and make lovely surprises.

For video, please visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3CPPp8CXHM







