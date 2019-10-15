National conductor shines in China

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Spectacular concert of the Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra has been solemnly held in Chengdu, China.

The orchestra was conducted by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Eyyub Guliyev, Trend Life reported.

The concert program "Masterpieces of Russian music" featured best examples of Russian composer school.

In the first part of the concert, works by Igor Stravinsky and Pyotr Tchaikovsky were performed.

In the second part, the orchestra, conducted by conductor Eyyub Guliyev, performed the Scheherazade Symphonic Suite Op. 35 by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

At the end of the program, the artist brilliantly performed the "Yellow button" composed by world famous composer Giya Kancheli and Hungarian dances by Johannes Brahms.

Note that this concert is not the first joint project of the Azerbaijani conductor and Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra.

In March 2018, a series of concerts took place under the direction of Eyyub Guliyev as part of the Musical Olympus festival in China.

Eyyub Guliyev graduated from the Baku Music Academy in 2005. In 2005-2008, he studied at the Saint Petersburg State Conservatoire and the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. Guliyev is the son of People's Artist, tar (stringed musical instrument) player Ramiz Guliyev.

He is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008. In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

The conductor also collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra,etc.

He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theater, the National Opera Theater of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theater (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.

In 2018, Eyyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

The Sichuan Symphony Orchestra was established in 2002. The average age of musicians in SSO is 30, making it the youngest symphony orchestra in mid-western China. The orchestra's former executive director and principal conductor was Mr. Tang Qingsh. The current music director is Darrell Ang.

In the past years, the Sichuan Symphony Orchestra has been honoured to collaborate with a number of musicians, including Hu Kun,Plácido Domingo, Song Zuying and Virginia Tola.







