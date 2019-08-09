Book about prominent tar player published

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A book about famous Azerbaijani tar player Ahsan Dadashev has been published in Baku. The book "Praise be to you, Ahsan" was written by the order of the Ministry of Culture.

In his book, famous writer Rafig Hajiyev tells the story of the life and rich creative path of the prominent musician, Trend Life reported.

The name of the outstanding tar musician, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Ahsan Dadashev (1924-1976) is well known to lovers of folk music. The musician conquered the hearts of thousands of people.

The follower of Mansur Mansurov’s mugham traditions, Ahsan Dadashev brought his own unique style to the performance of national music.

Throughout his life, he toured many countries within Rashid Behbudov’s ensemble.

In 1960, Dadashev created an ensemble of folk instruments under the Azerbaijani Television and Radio, and was its artistic director until the end of his life.

Now the Khatira ensemble of folk instruments is named after Akhsan Dadashev. The artistic director of the ensemble is People’s Artist Adil Bagirov.

Shur, one of the seven main mugham modes in Azerbaijani music, took a special place in the work of the prominent musician.

There are a lot of versions of this mugham style, but music lovers who were ever lucky to hear shur performed by Ahsan Dadashev were amazed by his virtuosity.

Dadashev was recognized not only as a brilliant mugham performer, but also as a skilled accompanist to prominent singers such as Rashid Behbudov, Shovkat Alakbarova, Khan Shushinski, Sara Gadimova, etc.

Azerbaijani mugham, one of the most valuable heritages of the national culture, contains seven main modes - rast, shur, segah (especially common), shushtar, bayati-shiraz, chahargah, humayun and three extra kinds - shahnaz, sarenj and chargah.

Vagif Mustafazade is the founder of Azerbaijani jazz-mugham movement that emerged in the late 1960s and 1970s in Baku, as a result of the mixture of these two styles.

Jazz schools around the world recognized Vagif Mustafazadeh as a phenomenal musician. His works represent a unique combination of eastern and western schools, of tradition and innovation.

Throughout years, he wrote numerous jazz compositions, including fugues, preludes, ballads and scherzos, many of them written in the 1970s. He released a total of eight albums, all with different line-ups, mood and style.







