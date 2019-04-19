La Boheme opera to be staged in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater invites you to enjoy one of the world's most popular operas on May 18.

Puccini's masterpiece, La Boheme, will be staged on May 18, Trend Life reported.

On this day, the role of Mimi will be performed by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Afag Abbasova. Honored Artist Inara Babayeva will play the role of Musetta. Vitaly Kovalchuk, who now lives and works in Italy, will play the role of Rudolf while Italian vocalist Luca Bruno will play the role of Marseille.

The leading soloists of the Opera and Ballet Theater - national artists Ali Asgarov and Akram Poladov, honored artists Tural Agasiyev, Aliahmad Ibrahimov and others will perform on stage.

The opera will be conducted by the laureate of international competitions of conductors Beatrice Venez (Italy). Her tours were held with great success in the best opera houses and concert halls in Europe.

La Boheme is composed by Giacomo Puccini to an Italian libretto by Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa, based on Scènes de la vie de bohème by Henri Murger. The world premiere of the opera was held in Turin on February 1896. Since then, La boheme has become part of the standard Italian opera repertory and is one of the most frequently performed operas worldwide.