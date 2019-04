Baku to host theater festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Children's Theater invites you to enjoy unique theater festival dedicated to one of the greatest Azerbaijani poets Imadaddin Nasimi.

As part of the project "One Theater, One Festival", the festival will be held in Baku on April 12-13, Trend Life reported.

The director of the event is the theater director, honored artist Intigam Soltan, music director is Rauf Huseynli. Arzu Soltan is engaged into literary part of the project, while Sevda Aliyeva is working as stage set designer. The choreographer is Kenul Shahbazova.

The creative team of the theater will perform the poetry of Imadaddin Nasimi.

Moreover, various theaters and creative teams will take part in the festival.

These include the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, the Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun, the Azerbaijan State Drama Theater of the Republic of Dagestan, the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators, the Sumgayit State Drama Theater, and students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry and philosophical thought of the Orient. He was the founder of a school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language.

Known mostly by his pen name Nasimi, he created a number of works in Azerbaijani, Persian and Arabic.

His poetry is rooted in the social, political and cultural development of the countries of the Near and Middle East, and especially of his homeland, Azerbaijan.

Having thought his life, the poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, qasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais ("quatrains").

Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered his most important work, which contains 250–300 ghazals and more than 150 rubais.

After his death, Nasimi's works continued to exercise a great influence on many Turkic language poets such as Fuzuli (1483–1556), Khatai (1487–1524).

In connection with the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi, President Ilham Aliyev declared 2019 the Year of Nasimi.

Various scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations of ANAS are holding a series of events dedicated to the life and work of Nasimi and organizing exhibitions.

By the way, the first ever Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts, and Spirituality was held in Azerbaijan last year.

The event was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and supported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

The festival was held under the slogans "Beyond the Limited Self", reflecting the philosophical views of the poet, and "I am a Particle, I am the Sun" which are the poet’s lines.

Exhibitions, installations, video projections, fashion show, concerts were organized as part of the festival.

The project was implemented on an international scale with the participation of world-famous singers, philosophers, scientists, who write about spirituality in modern society, as well as professionals, amateurs in this field and young people.

Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality was also held in Russia.

The festival named after one of the brilliant poets and thinkers of the East, Imadaddin Nasimi took place at the Moscow State University and the Institute of Asian and African Studies.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony. The event was supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia.

A scientific-practical conference on "Nasimi's spiritual heritage in the historical and cultural context of the Middle Ages in the East" was held within the festival.

Influence of Islamic mysticism on the formation of the humanist outlook of the poet, the literary-philosophical heritage of Nasimi and other topics were discussed at the conference.