Moscow to host Opera Art Festival

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 3rd International Opera Art Festival will open at the Moscow State Conservatory on April 13.

Dinara Aliyeva (soprano) and Azer Rzazade (tenor) will perform in the concert program entitled "Opera Voices of Azerbaijan", Trend Life reported.

The opera stars will be accompanied by the Russian National Orchestra. The orchestra will be conducted by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigezalov.

The 3rd International Opera Art Festival will be held in Moscow from April 13 to May 30. The artistic director of the festival is People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva.

The soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of Russia Dinara Aliyeva is known for her outstanding work on the theater stage and outstanding concert performances.

The singer regularly collaborates with such world-famous opera houses as the Vienna State Opera, the German Opera in Berlin, the Bavarian State Opera.

Azerbaijani soprano Aliyeva graduated at the Baku music academy and joined the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow as soloist in 2010. She has won prizes at the Operalia Competition (Milan, La Scala, 2010), the Francesco Viñas Competition (Barcelona, 2010), and at the Maria Callas Competition.

Alieva's discography includes 'Pace Mio Dio', CD of Italian opera arias for Delos Records and her vocal recital 'Russian Songs and Arias' with the New Russian State Symphony Orchestra for Naxos. She has also recorded a disc of "Great Italian love duets" with tenor Alexandr Antonenko and the Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Constantine Orbelian.

Azer Rzazade is a talented young opera singer. He is the first Azerbaijani to graduate from the famous Italian theatre academy La Scala.

The opera singer was a soloist of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre. He is a laureate of international competitions, participant of international festivals.

Azer Rzazade has performed with many orchestras in Austria, France, Italy, Russia, Greece, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Croatia, Turkey, UK, and UAE.