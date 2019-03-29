Azerbaijan, UNESCO sign agreement

By Azernews





Azerbaijan and UNESCO have signed an agreement to organize the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee in Baku.

The conference will take place in Baku from June 30 to July 10, Azertag reported.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev and UNESCO Deputy Director General Ernesto Ottone Ramirez.

The document features the responsibilities of both Azerbaijan and UNESCO on the organization of the event.

In addition, the contract considers issues on the organization of the Young Professionals Forum to be held ahead of the session.

Azerbaijan became member of UNESCO on June 3 1992, after restoration of its independence.

In 2003, Azerbaijan and UNESCO signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

In 2017, the organization marked the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

Moreover, last year UNESCO also celebrated the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan. In 2013, with the support of UNESCO the 900th anniversary of Azerbaijani poetess Mahsati Ganjavi was celebrated in Paris.







