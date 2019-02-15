Slavic festival to be marked in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Maslenitsa, a week of festivities is finally upon us.

Slavic festival will be held in the Old City on March 9, Trend Life reported.

The holiday marks the end of winter with ancient traditions.

The festival offers special menus with a huge variety of pancakes to try.,

Various games, competitions, master classes, face art, colorful show await the guests of the event.

Maslenitsa, also known as Pancake Week, is the last week before Lent. It celebrates the end of winter, symbolized by the burning of effigies.

In Slavic mythology, Maslenitsa is a sun-festival, personified by the ancient god Volos, and a celebration of the imminent end of the winter. In the Christian tradition, Maslenitsa is the last week before the onset of Great Lent.

Everyday there is a special activity. For example, on Tuesday different games are held in the open air. Everyone can take part in them. On Wednesday you have to visit your mother-in-law and eat pancakes at her place. On Thursday you can go sled-riding. On Sunday a straw effigy symbolizing winter is burnt.