Bunte Palette expo opens in Germany

Students of talented artist Margarita Karimova-Sokolova have presented their works in Germany.

The exhibition solemnly opened at Sauer concert hall, Trend Life reported.

The event was timed to the 20th anniversary of artist's art studio.

The exhibition features 300 works of 24 young artists. Five of them - Elvin Abbasov, Ayaz Kerimli, Ikram Karimov, Dinara and Jamilya Mammadova - are Azerbaijanis whose families live in Cologne.

The exhibition held by Art Kafe was sponsored by Javid Khanlarov.

In his speech, Khanlarov stressed the creativity of young artists.

"Creativity helps the formation of a child to choose a profession, future life and success. A person with a developed creativity thinks deeply, broadly and in multiple ways. In practice, he is never at a deadlock in front of the task, as he chooses the best from various options," he said.

Margarita Karimova-Sokolova noted that over the years many graduates have chosen various professions, but mostly related to art, design, architecture, media.

"Each of the participants demonstrated individuality, originality and uniqueness, which they reflected in their works, showing curiosity towards the world and expressing feelings in their own way. And this is a great value, since each of them is a unique personality with own vision of the world. This is the main task that I put before the students from the first to the last lesson. Only by understanding themselves that they are interested in choosing a topic, they define themselves as artists and creators," she said.

"My students know my motto: "What I regard today as a great achievement, wont` be enough tomorrow. And again and again, every day we must increase knowledge and skills," she added.

Margarita Karimova-Sokolova was born in Baku. Her great-grandfather was a famous Russian artist Ivan Ivanovich Sokolov. She studied at the art and graphic faculty of the Kuban University and the Academy of Arts named after Repin (St. Petersburg). The artist taught at the Art Studio in Baku.

Margarita is a Member of Azerbaijan Union of Artists and the USSR (since 1969). She is also a member of UNESCO International Federation of Artists, member of the International Art Fund of the Russian Academy of Arts, Vice-President of the International Foundation for Aesthetic Development, member of the International Association of Artists.

Since 1965, Margarita has participated in exhibitions of Soviet and Azerbaijani artists in various cities of the USSR, Algeria, Germany, U.S., France, Cuba, Austria, Poland, and Bulgaria.

In 1994-1995, she lived and worked in the U.S. (Philadelphia, New York, Chicago). Since 1995, she has been living in the city of Cologne (Germany). Her exhibitions are held with great success in many countries.







