Azerbaijan discusses challenges, upcoming tasks related to food wheat production

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Prime Minister Ali Asadov held a working meeting on current challenges and upcoming tasks related to the food wheat harvesting in the country, Azernews reports.

The working meeting involving the heads of relevant public agencies and private agricultural enterprises raised issues related to the implementation of the presidential decree “on a number of measures aimed at increasing self-sufficiency regarding food wheat”.

The meeting participants exchanged views on global challenges related to food security, current problems of food wheat production in Azerbaijan, upcoming tasks, as well as mechanisms of state support in line with the decree.

Ali Asadov stressed that the government will support producers of food wheat, and noted that the main tasks for the future are the expansion of areas suitable for sowing, an increase in the productivity of wheat harvesting, improving the quality of food wheat, introduction of modern technologies, and economical use of water resources.

At the end of the meeting, the relevant government agencies were instructed to accelerate the work related to the implementation of the presidential decree.

The prime minister also got acquainted with the activities of Aghsu Agropark in Aghsu.