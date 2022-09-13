Azerbaijani oil prices up

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.5 on September 12 compared to the previous price, amounting to $97.6 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on September 12 amounted to $96.21 per barrel, up by $2.52 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.48 per barrel on September 12, increasing by $2.47 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $2.56 compared to the previous price and made up $93.21 per barrel.