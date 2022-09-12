Japanese companies keen on enhancing collaboration with Azerbaijan

By Trend

Japanese companies are keen on investing in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, the Industrial Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the agency, the Japanese business mission led by the President and CEO of ITOCHU Oil Exploration Co., Ltd. Takumi Hiraga visited the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

"The delegation got acquainted with tax and customs benefits, products manufactured in industrial zones, as well as with the possibilities of launching an enterprise. Moreover, Japanese companies expressed interest in investing in industrial zones, as well as in exports of industrial zone products," the agency said.