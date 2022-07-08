Washington hosts round-table on doing business with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

A round-table on "Doing business with Azerbaijan: Opportunities and incentive programs for American and Azerbaijani businesses" was organized in Washington, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, Small and Medium Business Development Agency Chairman Orkhan Mammadov briefed on the favorable business and investment environment in Azerbaijan, including the business potential of Karabakh. He spoke about the opportunities created for local and foreign entrepreneurs in the country, support measures, and benefits, the electronization of the business registration process, as well as favorable opportunities created for residents in industrial parks.

The round-table was attended by the representatives of the U.S.-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce, the U.S Agency for International Development, the Azerbaijani Embassy in the U.S., the Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce, as well as the representatives of U.S. companies, financial institutions, and think tanks.

Moreover, as part of the visit to the U.S., Orkhan Mammadov held a meeting with the Director of International Financial Projects at the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, Tara Blake.

The parties discussed issues on the financing of projects implemented with the participation of SMBs, as well as consideration of joint cooperation in this area.

Additionally, the representatives of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency participated in a meeting organized by the Caspian Policy Center.

During the meeting, Orkhan Mammadov noted that among the applications submitted to the agency for starting businesses in Karabakh there are some U.S. companies.

The participants of the meeting discussed the issues of establishing direct ties between Azerbaijani and American businessmen, organizing mutual business missions, and other joint initiatives.