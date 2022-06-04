World Bank maps potential wind farm sites in Azerbaijan's sector of Caspian Sea

By Trend

The World Bank (WB) has mapped the potential wind farm sites in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Principal Renewable Energy Specialist at the WB Sean Whittaker said at the 27th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

"The map reflects wind speed data, electricity production forecasts, transport possibilities, and a number of other criteria," he said.

The WB representative stressed the Bank's plans for modernization of the infrastructure, the introduction of advanced international experience, as well as on attracting finance.

Whittaker noted that the capacity of Azerbaijan's wind energy generation is estimated at 157 GW.

"Designing, installing and commissioning wind farms is a pretty complicated process, however, the roadmap provides the necessary measures to implement the offshore wind energy potential," he stated.